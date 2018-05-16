 Court voids alleged attempt by police to get execute search warrant for Wike’s houses | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday voided an alleged plan by the police to obtain a search warrant and execute same at the residences of Governor Nyesom Wike of River State in Abuja and other parts of the country.


Justice Ahmed Mohammed in a judgment ruled that a court process such as a search warrant could not be issued a governor such as Wike who enjoys immunity under section 308 of the Constitution.

