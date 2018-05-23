Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court today summoned the General Manager of Channels Television, Abuja and one of the presenters of Sunrise Daily, Maupe Oguns Yusuf, over the broadcast of alleged prejudicial material yesterday Tuesday, May 22nd.

Both the GM and Yusuf are to appear before the court on Friday, May 25th to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.





Apparently, Metuh's lawyer was a guest on Sunrise TV yesterday and he made a statement that was prejudicial to the ongoing trial of his client. The court has now summoned TV station officials for providing a platform enabling the defence counsel to make a statement that appeared prejudicial to the court.





Justice Abang, who issued the order in a ruling delivered today, directed the prosecution counsel to personally serve the GM and Yususf with the enrol order before 6pm of Wednesday 23, May, 2019, adding that where personal service was not possible, the order should be pasted on the gate of Channels building.





The order was sequel to an oral application by the prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, on Tuesday accusing the station and a member of Metuh’s legal team of making prejudicial statement in a Channels morning television programme titled, Sunrise Daily.





Justice Abang in another ruling, held that the trial of Metuh can continue in his absence since the defendant failed to show any reasonable excuse for his absence.





Metuh, alongside his company, Destra Investment Limited, are being prosecuted by the federal government for receiving the sum of N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, a fund meant for the purchase of arms to fight Boko Haram.