A Federal High Court sitting in Benin has remanded former PDP governorship candidate in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chief Dan Orbih, aformer Deputy Governor, Mr, Lucky Imasuen, a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Azegbemi and Efe Anthony in prison.

They are to remain in custody pending when they meet their applications for bail.





Ize-Iyamu and others were arraigned on Thursday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on eight count charges of laundering the sum of N700 million.