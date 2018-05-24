A Federal High Court sitting in Benin has remanded former PDP governorship candidate in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chief Dan Orbih, aformer Deputy Governor, Mr, Lucky Imasuen, a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Azegbemi and Efe Anthony in prison.

They are to remain in custody pending when they meet their applications for bail.





Ize-Iyamu and others were arraigned on Thursday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on eight count charges of laundering the sum of N700 million.





Justice P.I Adjokwu ordered that they be remanded in prison after rejecting a plea by counsel to Ize-Iyamu, Charles Edosomwan that they be kept in the custody of the EFCC.