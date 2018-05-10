The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajana, has reserved ruling on the bail application of Senator Dino Melaye.





Recall that the Judge had on Monday adjourned the hearing till Thursday. He stated that the reason for the adjournment was due to the failure of lawyers of the Police and Melaye to file their affidavit with regards to the matter.





However, Justice Ajana on Thursday reserved ruling on Melaye’s bail application till Wednesday, 16 May, 2018.





Melaye, who is currently on admission at the National Hospital in Abuja was remanded in police custody by the same court over alleged unlawful possession of arms alongside two others in Kogi State.





