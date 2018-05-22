 Corpses of two Catholic Priests, 15 others arrive Benue for mass burial (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Corpses of two Catholic Priests, 15 others arrive Benue for mass burial (PHOTOS)

No fewer than 15 corpses, including that of two Catholic Priests, Rev. Joseph Gor, Rev. Felix and 13 others have arrived Benue for mass burial.


They were among people recently killed by herdsmen at Mbalom, Gwer East, Benue State.

More to come…






