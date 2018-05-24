Nigerians have taken to social media to comment on the “jar-war” between President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

On Tuesday, Buhari said a former president has questions to answer over the $16 billion spent on power project.





Obasanjo, however, fired back at Buhari, accusing him of being ignorant.





The elders statesman referred Buhari to ‘My Watch’, his autobiography, where he said the allegations about the power project had been cleared.





He said if Buhari could not read, he should direct his aides to read the book and summarise it in a language the president can understand.





Obasanjo’s reply has generated a lot of comments on Twitter. While some claimed vendors have seized the opportunity to hawk the book, others said power can be generated from chapter 41.





Below are some of the reactions:



Kindly connect to those pages to power your electrical appliances. Dear Nigerians, @Chief_Obasanjo said the power we are asking for is on pages 41 to 47 of his book called My Watch.Kindly connect to those pages to power your electrical appliances. pic.twitter.com/5JHHeiZkJn May 23, 2018

Obasanjo is telling Nigerians to go and read page 41-46 of his book to determine how he wasted $16 Billion Dollars on Electricity without success.



In order words OBJ is saying , "Go buy my book and make me richer; and then you'll know why and how I left you in darkness." — Demola Adeniran (@Demurleigh) May 23, 2018

Anytime PHCN cuts power supply to your house, just pick up Obasanjo's book and read Chapter 41, 42 & 43. Before you are done, Power will be restored.



Shameless leaders. — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) May 23, 2018

We have helped Buhari to read Chapters 41 to 43 and 47 of Obasanjo’s My Watch because we know his aides will not read & translate to him.



Only $3.7b was disbursed from $10B budgeted for Power under OBJ.



Balance of $6.3b was kept in a CBN account. OBJ spent $3.7b not £16billion. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) May 23, 2018

So there's a page in Obasanjo's book where he predicted Buhari would jail him?



Amin l'oruko Jesu. 🙏🙏 — olutoyosi omotoso (@iToyindahouse) May 24, 2018

pic.twitter.com/kcNtRdLnqg I got home at past 7pm after my evening workout and bcso there was no power, I decided to bring out a copy of Obasanjo book on power... almost 2 hours later I am still waiting por zee fower... #Objwherethepower May 23, 2018





As part of my campaign I'm donating 100 of Obasanjo's books free of charge to 100 households so that they can have uninterrupted power supply! 😂😂😂 So Obasanjo hid our POWER in page 41-46 of his book, "My Watch" and we've suffered for 16 years.. Oh Lawd!As part of my campaign I'm donating 100 of Obasanjo's books free of charge to 100 households so that they can have uninterrupted power supply! 😂😂😂 #GenerationNext May 23, 2018

Buhari asked for power obasanjo gave him book. What a crook. — Muhammad (@Muhammadbaabaa) May 22, 2018

So what you people are saying is that if I open to page 41 - 46 of Obasanjo’s book “My Watch” I will see the power supply Nigeria has been looking for since 1960?



Ok. — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) May 23, 2018

https://t.co/Af6eTspP2z I also want to refer Chief Obasanjo to page 96 of his book, My Watch, where he praised Buhari's ability to transform the country and preferring Buhari sends him to jail than GEJ win a re-election. We are to take the contents of the book in its totality @jimidisu May 23, 2018

#FineBookTwitter . I saw vendors hawking "My Watch" by Obasanjo in Lagos traffic yesterday from Ikeja to VI. Nigerians tend to turn every situation into an opportunity. Whatever happens btw the 2 Babas, some people will make some profit, including the Baba that wrote the book. pic.twitter.com/NVpyYJLjz5 May 24, 2018





Over to you Nigerians, tell the Discos to connect your cables to Obasanjo’s books. FLASH: “I kept the power I produced with $16 billion in 8 years inside my biography, ‘My Watch’”, - Former Pres. Olusegun Obasanjo replies Pres. @MBuhari Over to you Nigerians, tell the Discos to connect your cables to Obasanjo’s books. pic.twitter.com/uBGCcD0Lqw May 23, 2018

Of Course, whenever you need power/light in your house or office, just buy Obasanjo’s book, open to page 41, hang it on the wall and gbam! Light 💡 will come yanfuyanfu https://t.co/K2QPE46Lq3 May 23, 2018