The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that as far it knows, the Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has not dumped the Party.





At Wednesday’s Plenary, Melaye made a dramatic appearance at the Senate, declaring his intention to cross-carpet to the minority wing of the chamber.





In a swift reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC maintained that Melaye was still a member of the Party since he has not fulfilled the requirements for defection having been elected to the Senate on the platform of the Party.





According to him, “Senator Dino Melaye merely expressed the desire to seat on the wing of the opposition during plenary.





“I am also aware that for his desire to qualify as defection, he has to formally notify the Senate President, which as far as I know, he has not done,” Abdullahi told journalists in Abuja.