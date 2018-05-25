African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate Chief Ayodele David-Adesua has urged Governor Ayo Fayose to concentrate on solving domestic problems rather than attacking prominent Nigerians who disagree with him.In a statement by his media aide, Gbenga Ogedengbe, Adesua advised Fayose to use his remaining days in office to pay workers’ salaries and stop chasing shadows.He said Ekiti people are not happy with their high rate of poverty, which has spiralled out of Fayose’s control over alleged wastage on white elephant projects.The ADC flag bearer was reacting to Fayose’s outburst against the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari over the $16 billion spent on power supply during the former’s administration.Adesua described Fayose’s comments on Obasanjo and Buhari’s public spat as “senseless and unpatriotic.”Adesua said: ”The maturity displayed by the Yoruba ethnic group when MKO Abiola died would not repeat itself if anything whatsoever happens to Chief Obasanjo this time around.”“We are worried about the growing desperation of Mr president.“President Buhari should try and contain his growing desperation to stay beyond 2019 while he is also warned not to consider doing anything evil to Obasanjo as an option.”“Because the consequences, no Fulani herdsmen can withstand, even the United Nations Joint Military Task force may not”.He said Fayose should try and pay a backlog of unpaid workers’ salary rather than prying into such matter which is not part of his duties as governor.Adesua said the people are not happy about the high degree of impoverishment which Fayose had plunged them into by his reckless and lavish spending of their Commonwealth on frivolities.“Unlike Fayose, neither Obasanjo nor Buhari owed workers’ salary during their own administrations in Nigeria”, Adesua affirmed.“For Fayose not to have realised that the two conflicting leaders are even better than him is an evidence that he (Fayose) doesn’t think.”, Adesua concluded with good breath of assurance.