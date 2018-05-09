The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has instructed health workers in states and local governments to join the nationwide strike by midnight on Wednesday.





Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, national chairman of JOHESU, made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja.





Josiah said the association and the federal government have been unable to resolve the issues that resulted in the industrial action.





JOHESU had announced a nationwide indefinite strike on April 17, citing the government’s refusal to meet its demands.





The union’s demands include upward adjustment of CONHESS Salary Scale, arrears of skipping of CONHESS 10 and employment of additional health professionals, implementation of court judgments and upward review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years.





JOHESU draws its membership from the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Medical and Health Workers Union, and Senior Staff Association of University Teaching Hospitals.





Others include Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals and Non-academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutes.





Isaac Adewole, minister of health, recently said the demand of JOHESU to earn the same salary as doctors is neither practicable nor acceptable