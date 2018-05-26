In its resolve to take the gospel of Christ to the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and beyond through music and creative arts, Love World Music and Arts Ministry, an arm of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Believer’s Love World Ministries, is set to release the Best Songs of the Year album.According to Pastor Oyakhilome, the major inspiration behind conceiving the idea three years ago was basically to transform societies around the world through music and creative arts.“The Best Songs of the Year is a project initiated to reach the world through music and creative arts ministrations. It is a compilation of the best music from the finest music ministers from Believers Love world Nation. It contains timeless truths and messages that have the ability to transform and change societies all around the world. As a result, we resolved to consciously circulate the album all around the world”, he said.The Best Songs of the Year album contains songs from top gospel artistes including Sinach, Frank Edwards, Eben, Jahdiel, Evangelist Kathy Woghiren, Buchi, Israel Strong, Ada, Wisdom, Testimony Jaga, Rap Nation and many others.