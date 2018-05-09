 Chinese President emerges World’s Most Powerful Man (See Full list) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has emerged the World’s Most Powerful Person according to the 2018 Forbes The World’s 75 Most Powerful People ranking released on Tuesday.

Under his administration, China’s Congress amended its constitution in March, broadening Xi’s influence and eliminating term limits, thereby giving him life presidency. This is the Chinese president’s first time in the top spot.
He displaced Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who has been relegated to second place.
President Donald Trump falls to the No. 3 spot.
Businessman, Aliko Dangote is the only Nigerian on the list.
Newcomers to the list include Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia (No. 8), who has risen to power and will be the fulcrum around which the region’s geopolitics move for the next generation.

See the full list below:
RankNameOrganizationAge
#1Xi JinpingChina64
#2Vladimir PutinRussia65
#3Donald TrumpUnited States71
#4Angela MerkelGermany63
#5Jeff BezosAmazon.com54
#6Pope FrancisRoman Catholic Church81
#7Bill GatesBill & Melinda Gates Foundation62
#8Mohammed bin Salman Al SaudSaudi Arabia32
#9Narendra ModiIndia67
#10Larry PageGoogle45
#11Jerome H. PowellUnited States65
#12Emmanuel MacronFrance40
#13Mark ZuckerbergFacebook33
#14Theresa MayUnited Kingdom61
#15Li KeqiangChina62
#16Warren BuffettBerkshire Hathaway87
#17Ali Hoseini-KhameneiIran78
#18Mario DraghiEuropean Central Bank70
#19Jamie DimonJPMorgan Chase62
#20Carlos Slim HeluAmerica Movil SAB de CV (ADR)78
#21Jack MaAlibaba Group53
#22Christine LagardeInternational Monetary Fund62
#23Doug McMillonWal-Mart Stores51
#24Tim CookApple57
#25Elon MuskTesla46
#26Benjamin NetanyahuIsrael68
#27Ma HuatengTencent Holdings46
#28Larry FinkBlackRock65
#29Akio ToyodaToyota Motor62
#30John L. FlanneryGeneral Electric56
#31Antonio GuterresUnited Nations69
#32Mukesh AmbaniReliance Industries Ltd.61
#33Jean-Claude JunckerEuropean Union63
#34Darren WoodsExxonMobil53
#35Sergey BrinAlphabet44
#36Kim Jong-unNorth Korea34
#37Charles KochKoch Industries82
#38Shinzo AbeJapan63
#39Rupert MurdochNews Corp87
#40Satya NadellaMicrosoft50
#41Jim Yong KimWorld Bank58
#42Stephen SchwarzmanBlackstone Group71
#43Khalifa bin Zayed Al-NahyanUnited Arab Emirates70
#44Haruhiko KurodaJapan73
#45Abdel Fattah el-SisiEgypt63
#46Li Ka-shingCK Hutchison Holdings89
#47Lloyd BlankfeinGoldman Sachs Group63
#48Recep Tayyip ErdganTurkey64
#49Bob IgerWalt Disney67
#50Michel TemerBrazil77
#51Michael BloombergBloomberg76
#52Wang JianlinDalian Wanda Group63
#53Mary BarraGeneral Motors56
#54Moon Jae-inSouth Korea65
#55Masayoshi SonSoftbank Corp.60
#56Bernard ArnaultLVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton69
#57Justin TrudeauCanada46
#58Robin LiBaidu49
#59Michael DellDell53
#60Hui Ka YanEvergrande Real Estate Group59
#61Lee Hsien LoongSingapore66
#62Bashar al-AssadSyria52
#63John RobertsUnited States63
#64Enrique Pena NietoMexico51
#65Ken GriffinCitadel LLC49
#66Aliko DangoteDangote Group61
#67Mike PenceUnited States58
#68Qamar Javed BajwaPakistan57
#69Rodrigo DutertePhilippines73
#70Abigail JohnsonFidelity Investments56
#71Reed HastingsNetflix57
#72Robert MuellerUnited States73
#73Abu Bakr al-BaghdadiIslamic State46
#74Joko WidodoIndonesia56
#75Gianni InfantinoFIFA48

