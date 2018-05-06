Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League were boosted with 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.Olivier Giroud expertly headed in Victor Moses’ cross in the first half after Liverpool had dominated possession and failed to capitalise.Eden Hazard came close after the break before Marcos Alonso’s powerful volley flew dangerously past the post, BBC reports.Chelsea remain in fifth but move within three points of third-placed Liverpool.With two games remaining to Liverpool’s one, Chelsea can put pressure on the Champions League finalists with victory against Huddersfield on Wednesday, although given their superior goal difference the Reds would almost certainly ensure a top-four finish with victory at home to Brighton on the final day.The visitors had more than 66% possession in the first half and created plenty of chances – the best falling to Sadio Mane, who was denied twice by Thibaut Courtois – but it was Chelsea who came closest.Tiemoue Bakayoko’s header bounced inches wide just moments before Giroud leapt high to nod home Moses’ cross.And Cesc Fabregas’ smart run in behind the defence created an opening which he could not convert from a tight angle.Chelsea had the best chances of the second half too. Hazard almost danced his way through before Antonio Rudiger’s header was ruled out for offside.