Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole , who is contesting for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress , is about to meet with the party’ s caucus at the Senate.Oshiomhole , who is accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate ) , Senator Ita Enang , and several others particularly from Edo State , will meet with the President of the Senate , Bukola Saraki, and several other senators.Journalists have been informed that a part of the meeting would be held behind closed doors.Oshiomhole had last week met with the House of Representatives as part of his campaign tours .