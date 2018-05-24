 Carlo Ancelotti appointed Napoli manager | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Former Chelsea boss, Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed the new manager of Serie A side Napoli on a three-year deal.


Ancelotti, 58, replaces Maurizio Sarri, 59, who has been linked with a move to replace Antonio Conte at the Premier League club, Chelsea.

“I am really happy and honoured to manage a team with a unique city and incredible fans,” said Ancelotti.

Earlier on Wednesday, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis praised Sarri for his contribution to the club.

De Laurentiis said: “I thank Maurizio Sarri for his dedication to Napoli that has given the city and the fans worldwide prestige and emotions.

“He created a model of play admired everywhere and by anyone. Bravo Maurizio.”

Ancelotti has won four top-tier league titles, three Champions Leagues and three domestic cups across Europe’s top five leagues.

