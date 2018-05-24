Former Chelsea boss, Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed the new manager of Serie A side Napoli on a three-year deal.Ancelotti, 58, replaces Maurizio Sarri, 59, who has been linked with a move to replace Antonio Conte at the Premier League club, Chelsea.“I am really happy and honoured to manage a team with a unique city and incredible fans,” said Ancelotti.Earlier on Wednesday, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis praised Sarri for his contribution to the club.De Laurentiis said: “I thank Maurizio Sarri for his dedication to Napoli that has given the city and the fans worldwide prestige and emotions.“He created a model of play admired everywhere and by anyone. Bravo Maurizio.”Ancelotti has won four top-tier league titles, three Champions Leagues and three domestic cups across Europe’s top five leagues.