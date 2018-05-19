The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says there may be a religious war in Nigeria if Leah Sharibu dies in Boko Haram captivity.





Sharibu, who turned 15 on Monday, was the only Christian girl among the 112 kidnapped from Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19.





Although most of the other girls later regained freedom, Sharibu was held back for reportedly refusing to denounce Christianity.





According to PUNCH, Adebayo Oladeji, special assistant (media and communications) to CAN president, said there will be doom in Nigeria if Sharibu dies.





Oladeji was quoted as saying: “Recently, CAN called out its members to demand for her release. We have addressed a press conference calling for her release. At every opportunity any church leader has to speak to the public, they demand her release.





“We are doing a lot of things we cannot be disclosing to the public. Our concern includes the silence of the media and the civil society organisations thinking Leah Sharibu is a CAN affair. How many editorials have been written about her plight?





“CAN will not cease the agitation for the release of all the abductees, including Leah Sharibu. Let all and sundry rise up against the failure of the security agencies and ask President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up from his slumber before the terrorists and herdsmen finish the country.





“Leah Sharibu must not die. Her death, God forbids, can spell doom for Nigeria. It can give an open invitation to religious war because Leah is being detained purely because of her religion.”