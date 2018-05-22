The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek a second term in office.





CAN said this on Tuesday while commiserating with the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) as it conducts mass burial for the two priests and parishioners killed by the Fulani herdsmen in Benue State recently.





Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant on media to CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in a statement described the present moment in Nigeria as a trying time for the church.





“We also urge all Christians to identify with the Catholic Church in its nationwide peaceful protest against senseless killings in Nigeria”, it noted.





CAN asked the Nigerian security agencies to rise up to the security challenges in the country.





It expressed dismay that killing of innocent was assuming global embarrassment with mass burial being carried out at all times without a country like Nigeria fighting a war.





The statement added: “CAN calls on President Muhammadu Buhari not to forget his 2015 campaign promises including fighting insecurity and keeping Nigeria united and upon which Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for him.





“Buhari’s government should not fold arms and watch misguided Nigerians, mostly Boko Haram and herdsmen promote killing as a past time in the name of politics and ethnics while solution appears very elusive.





“CAN is disheartening to note that criminal Fulani herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and other hoodlums have reduced Nigeria to a Banana Republic.





“This development is unacceptable and we call on all well-meaning people anywhere in the world to join hands in praying for the deliverance, freedom and liberty from this self-inflicted bondage.





“CAN asks President Buhari to suspend his re-election bid until he restores sanity to the country while ensuring the release of Leah Sharibu, the remaining Chibok girls and other abductees from the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists”.