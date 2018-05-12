Issac Adewole, minister of health, says Yusuf, President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, did not go to Germany for treatment but rehabilitation.





In December, Yusuf sustained injuries after he was involved in bike accident around Gwarimpa in Abuja.





He was admitted at an Abuja hospital before he was later taken abroad.





Speaking on Hard Copy, a Channels Television programme on Friday, the minister said Buhari directed that his son should be treated in Nigeria even when people were clamouring that he should be flown abroad.





“The president asked his son to be treated in Nigeria. Even when people were clamouring that his son should be flown abroad, he said no,” Adewole said.





“He just went to Germany for rehabilitation. He had his surgery in Nigeria. I am telling you that the son was treated in Nigeria. Take that from me as the honourable minister.”