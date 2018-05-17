The Peoples Democratic Party has dismissed claims by President Muhammadu Buhari that his administration has done better than the previous PDP administrations.The PDP said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, in Abuja, on Wednesday.The party was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that his administration had achieved more than previous PDP administrations.Buhari was said to have made the claim during his visit to Jigawa State.Ologbodiyan said, “This ridiculous claim, which is completely irreconcilable with the harrowing economic and security realities, has exposed President Buhari as the author of a series of false performance indices and propaganda in the public place, designed to beguile Nigerians ahead of the 2019 elections.“President Buhari has forgotten that despite the temporary setback of the PDP in the 2015 elections, Nigerians are still aware that during the PDP administration, with our people-oriented policies, our nation was a better place to live.“Nigerians easily recall that during the PDP tenure, the standard of living and purchasing power of citizens were at their peaks; the private sector flourished; more businesses opened and blossomed thereby providing millions of jobs and Nigerians were more united and secure.“Painfully, in the space of three years, the Buhari Presidency has reversed all these gains.”The PDP argued that it left behind a robust economy which the Buhari administration had destroyed within the last three years.Ologbondiyan also noted that the President’s consistent global de-marketing of the nation led to the loss of Foreign Direct Investments, job losses and the free fall of the naira from N165/$1USD where the PDP left it in 2015 to N360 to $1USD under his watch.