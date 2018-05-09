Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, on Wednesday reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest medical trip to the United Kingdom, UK.





Ezekwesili, who is the co-converner of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group described the President’s medical trip as, “annoying” and a “shame.”





She said this while sharing a past comment of Buhari, saying it was wrong for a president to embark on foreign medical trips when hospitals in the country are not functional.









In a tweet, the former Minister stressed that the Buhari’s government was at a point where what they are doing is so “loud that others cannot hear what they are saying.”





“This is actually ANNOYING in the light of all we have seen of .@NGRPresident @MBuhari ‘s choices and actions.





“In Life, don’t get to the point where “What you are DOING is so loud that others cannot HEAR what you are SAYING”.

Our President and his FG are SADLY there now. Shame,” she tweeted.





Buhari had yesterday embarked on a four-day medical trip to the UK.





Reacting to the president’s trip, Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina had said there was no cause to worry over his principal’s health.