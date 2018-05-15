Asked if his stands on some national issues will not deny him a return to the senate Abaribe said, “I fear nothing. The first thing they will say is you will not come back, but the people who will vote for me are from the South East and not from the North or inside the villa. The other thing is that they think they will investigate you and all that. Well, I don’t do contract and don’t engage in anything outside of my legitimate duties. You cannot hold me for engaging in fraud. EFCC cannot touch me.

Senator representing Abia South senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe has described the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as one that thrives on deceit and excuses and should be voted out in 2019.Abaribe, who spoke on a local radio programme in Aba, stated that the APC government has thrown Nigeria into huge debts and questioned Buhari’s sincerity on the anti-graft war.According to him, “Buhari’s government came on the platform of deceit. They deceived Nigerians into thinking that they were coming as saviour and they made certain assertions that Nigerian believed.“What we have are people who said, first, we are going to deal with the matter of security. Then, they couldn’t deal with it. When they found out they couldn’t, they turned around and said we have technically defeated Boko Haram. When they found that it couldn’t happen, all of a sudden, they stage-managed a kidnap, and suddenly, they released the people.”“Within this period, we had the whole Benue Valley starting from Taraba to Nassarawa following the Benue River, attacked by unknown persons. People are being killed every day. The Senate has compiled a list of people who have been killed. Up to a thousand, two to three million people are away in the IDPs and we are not in a war.“Our economy is suffering because of their bad policies. And once they failed, they said Nigeria was at the brink before we came. They are now telling us that within three years, we cannot undo the bad things that PDP did in 16 years.On the issue of indebtedness, Abaribe explained that the PDP government only owed 6 billion dollars in 16 years and also paid off debts incurred by previous administrations. He, however, lamented that within 3 years, the APC government has plunged Nigeria into a 16 billion dollar debt and is still taking more debt.“For three years, this government has run on excuses. They have seen now that the public doesn’t believe them and they are getting to their waterloo. They are going to enter a difficult election in which they will not win, so they have gone into suppression.”