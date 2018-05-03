The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the aloofness of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration on issues of security was responsible for the escalated killings in Nigeria.





It also described as extremely wicked and heartrending, the horrible killing of 60 worshippers in a blast at a mosque and nearby market in Mubi, Adamawa State by insurgents.





In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition Party also lamented as shocking and devastating, the gruesome murder of Mr. Ebikimi Okoringa, Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, by gunmen on Monday.





The statement reads: “The PDP and indeed all Nigerians are deeply worried about the ceaseless killing of citizens, which has





“It is painful that while President Buhari and the APC Federal Government are busy misleading Nigerians and the world with false claims of having decimated insurgents, the same insurgents are having a field day pillaging our citizens in various parts of the country.





“We hold that if the incompetent APC administration had not continued to issue false security assurances, these compatriots would not have believed a lie and dropped their guards when they would have adopted more precautionary measures; only to be slaughtered as soft targets by insurgents.





“The PDP therefore charge our security agencies to insulate themselves from the APC propaganda and take urgent steps to tackle the security situation in the country. Nigerians look up to them now, more than ever before, to deploy their patriotism and professional skills to ensure the safety of lives in our country.





“Furthermore, the PDP is shocked by the murder of Mr. Okoringa, a patriotic and selfless Nigerian, who worked hard not only for the development of his state but Nigeria at large.





“We charge security forces in Bayelsa state to immediately spread out and apprehend his killers and bring them to book.





“The PDP stands and commiserates with the families of Mr. Okoringa, the victims of the blast in Adamawa state and the daily bloodletting in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Plateau, Kogi and other states, which have become the order of the day under the APC administration.





“Finally, we urge Nigerians across board to continue to be alert and support one another irrespective of religious, ethnic and political leanings, especially at this trying time in the history of our nation.”