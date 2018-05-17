Former Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode has said that in 1983 President Muhammadu Buhari stole the presidency and that he should count himself lucky he would have been killed for military insurrection, mutiny and treason.Fani-Kayode reacting to President Buhari’s statement on Tuesday in Abuja when he inaugurated the head office building of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Jabi District said Buhari he should count himself lucky he would have been killed for military insurrection, mutiny and treason.President Buhari speaking on Tuesday had vowed never to allow history to repeat itself like during his term as military Head of State when corruption fought and defeated as well as incarcerated him.Buhari, who narrated how he was detained for three years after losing the first battle against corruption in August 1985, however, assured that the current crusade against corruption would be fought steadfastly.Buhari had maintained that, “we never intended, and we are not engaged in witch-hunts, but we are determined within the laws to call people to account’’.“I do not like to start with digression, but it has become relevant here because of recent a renowned citizen of this country said this government promises to fight corruption but he is warning us that corruption will continue to fight back. I’m sure this he meant it for the rest of the country not for me because my first attempt to fight corruption, corruption fought back successfully.“I was removed as Head of State, detained for three years. Those that we put (as members of) committees to investigate for abusing office they were given whatever they had misappropriated and I remained in detention until a journalist from Edo state said “My mother had to die to safe me from detention because I was only released when my mother died after three years.“So, in spite of that my objective of fighting corruption remains steadfast,’’ he said.But Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle said ‘Yesterday @MBuhari lamented about how he was detained for 3 years in 1985 for “fighting corruption”. He forgot that he staged a coup d’etat in 1983, toppled a democratically-elected govt. and STOLE the Presidency and entire treasury. What could be more corrupt than that?‘… If his coup had failed he would have been court-martialled, tied to the stake and shot for military insurrection, mutiny and treason and not just put under house arrest for 3 years. He should count himself lucky and not talk about history because he has much to answer for.’