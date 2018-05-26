President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday night received the 2018 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly.Senate President Bukola Saraki had promised on Thursday night that the document would get to the President for assent yesterday.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, confirmed on the telephone that the budget has been transmitted to the executive arm of government.He said: “I can confirm to you that the budget has left the National Assembly.”Asked about the destination of the document, Enang added: “When the budget leaves the National Assembly, it goes to the President. The President has received the budget.”