President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recruitment of 6,000 additional policemen as part of recent measures to address the nation’s security challenges including farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country.

The President made this known in a special interview session with Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington, United States on Tuesday.





Buhari, who is on an official visit to the U.S revealed that additional security measures is needed presently in the nation.





“We will put in place more measures to check insecurity in the country including increasing the number of policemen and train them.





“I have approved the recruitment of 6,000 policemen by the police authorities and I directed that those recruited must come from all the 776 local government areas of the federation.





“Even if it means recruiting one person each from the 776 they should do that instead of going to motor parks, railway stations or market for the recruitment exercise.









“I gave (Police authorities) them this directive,’’ he said.