An Abuja-based Muslim cleric, Ustaz Umar Solomon, has urged Nigerians to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari or the government for the nation’s problems.





Solomon said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the annual Ramadan lecture with the theme: ‘Fighting Poverty And Creation of Wealth in Islam’, organised by the Afemai Islamic Movement, AIM.





“Our problem is not the policy of the government but not seeing where the opportunities are. President Buhari or the government is not the problem but disobedience to Allah and Prophet Muhammad.





“We are no longer depending on Allah, thus we are not getting things right.





“However, relying on Allah does not mean staying at home, expecting monies to miraculously land on your table or pockets without working and striving legitimately,” Solomon said.





He said that the most hit of the mass unemployment are the youths who sometimes attend the Universities to obtain certificates only or for the sake of being a graduate.





The cleric urged Nigerians to invest resources to create or progress more wealth rather than engaging in impulse or needless spendings or uncontrollable material acquisition.