President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with former governor of Borno State, Ali-Modu Sherriff.

The meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.





It was gathered that Sherrif arrived the Villa at about 2:40pm.





However, the reason for the meeting was not disclosed.





Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) finally received Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff on May 4th after he announced his return to the party, having left nearly four year ago.