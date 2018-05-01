President Muhammadu Buhari about 9 am (2 pm Nigeria time) left the Blair House, White House, which is the seat of power of the United States of America, USA, government to Joint Base Andrews airport to return to Nigeria.The President will fly back with the Nigeria Air Force aircraft, NAF 001 stationed at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.President Buhari had arrived Washington DC early hours of Sunday on the invitation of the USA President, Donald Trump.The two leaders had special session on Monday and afterwards jointly addressed journalists on some of their bilateral agreement.One of the highlights of the meeting of the two presidents was the promise of President Trump to visit Nigeria, though no specific time was mentioned.President Buhari also met with some Chief Executive Officers, CEOs on investment opportunities in Nigeria.Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and his counterpart from the US, have been directed by Trump and Buhari to meet and have a roadmap for the repatriation of over $500 million stolen funds starched in foreign countries.The two law officers slated to meet on Tuesday, according to the Nigeria’s AGF, Malami for far reaching agreement