The Peoples Democratic Party has said President Muhammadu Buhari knows little about the country.It described Buhari’s statement that roads were not rehabilitated after he left the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund as unfortunate.The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said in Abuja on Tuesday.He said, “If the President actually said that then it is unfortunate. It simply shows that he knows very little about this country.”Buhari on Tuesday threw a jibe at former President Olusegun Obasanjo for spending $16bn on power projects during his tenure as the President without corresponding power supply to Nigerians.Although he did not mention any name, Buhari said a former Nigerian leader was bragging at a time that his administration spent the amount on the power sector, yet there was nothing to show for the expenditure.Buhari insisted that past administrations failed to invest in infrastructure in the country and indicated that no roads were repaired in the country after his days at the Petroleum Trust Fund.