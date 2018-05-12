Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged the opposition parties about his principal’s readiness to contest the 2019 election saying: ‘are you ready for 2019? President Buhari is ready to go come lets go.’Shehu speaking after the President’s arrival in Abuja from his medical trip in London said he said: ‘the President as you can see is back, twenty four hours before his schedule. That tells you that there is nothing really to worry about as we said from the beginning but then this is politic and we use this opportunity to put the opponent on notice are you ready for 2019 president Buhari I ready to go. Come lets go!!!’We're always ready @GarShehu @JackObinyan @Zahrahmusa @eedris555 @BashirAhmaad. pic.twitter.com/4I3KGJ5ahf— Usman Sabo Baba (@usmansabobaba) May 12, 2018