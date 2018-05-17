



























































































President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted members of the South West caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; and the National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, were present at the dinner.Others in attendance were former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi.Governors at the meeting included Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo) and the Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, who was the chairman of the APC Ekiti governorship primary’s committee.Some members of the National Assembly, ministers and stakeholders from the zone also attended the dinner.Before the dinner went into closed doors, it was announced that Fayemi and Tinubu will make brief remarks before the dinner, while Odigie-Oyegun and the President will speak after the dinner.