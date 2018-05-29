 Buhari has ‘raped’, ‘sodomised’ Nigeria – Fani-Kayode | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari was an “affliction and a curse” to Nigeria.


He said Buhari, since assumption of power has turned Nigeria into a “den of iniquity”.

In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain claimed that Buhari has “raped and sodomised” Nigeria in the past three years.

The fierce critic of Buhari wrote: “@MBuhari is an affliction and a curse. He has raped and sodomised our nation and under him we have become a den of iniquity,a citadel of wickedness, a coven of injustice,a human abbatoir, a rogues paradise, a fools haven and a colony of barbaric, merciless and filthy cattle-rearers.”

