The Presidency, yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a four-day trip to the United Kingdom, where he will see his doctors did not need to transmit a letter to the Senate and the House of Representatives before embarking on such a trip.This came as Femi Adesina, spokesman of President Buhari, yesterday, said there was no cause to worry over Buhari’s health condition.Speaking with newsmen, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang said President Buhari was still on duty, but only going for medical attention.Enang said, “Mr. President is still on duty and he is going for medical attention.”Asked whether it was not pertinent and compulsory for Buhari to have an executive communication with the National Assembly, Enang said, “ Mr. President does not need to transmit a letter, he is on duty, but gone for medical attention.”Efforts to speak with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi(APC, Niger North) on the matter proved abortive.In the same vein, Mr Femi Adesina, spokesman of President Buhari, yesterday, said his principal’s trip to London was “just for a review” of his health.Speaking on a Channels TV programme, Adesina said there was no cause to worry over Buhari’s health condition.“The fact that a man is a president does not remove his right and privileges to privacy. So, unless Mr President comes out voluntarily and willingly to tell the country that ‘this is what I have suffered from, this is what I have been treated for,’ even the medical doctor does not have the right to say it.“It is in the hippocratic oath that the medical doctors take. They cannot disclose the ailment of the patient without the permission of that patient.”He added that the president was “up and about and doing his duties” and that “what he is going for is a review.“We all need that from time to time. There is nobody that is 100 per cent healthy. He is just going for a review. I want to believe that he will come back on Saturday as planned,” he said.