In a statement disclosed by the special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Mr President, while commiserating with the family of the late Reverend, prays that God Almighty will comfort all those who mourn the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest.
Buhari condoles Christians on death of Asake, CAN Gen Sec
