President Muhammadu Buhari joins the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Christian community in Nigeria in mourning the passing of the General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev (Dr) Musa Asake.In a statement disclosed by the special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Mr President, while commiserating with the family of the late Reverend, prays that God Almighty will comfort all those who mourn the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest.