Presidency last night denied the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) N25 million for transportation when the body visited the State House, Abuja.Speaking with newsmen, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu vowed that Buhari could never give such amount away.He challenged those peddling the rumour to cross check their facts as such money could have been given to CAN under the past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led Presidency.He said: “Which Presidency gave CAN N25 million? If anybody tells you that President Buhari gave CAN N25 million, will you believe it?“Which Presidency are they talking about, is it under APC or under PDP? Let them go and check.“No, no, it cannot be under Buhari. It cannot be. Not under Buhari. Buhari cannot do that kind of thing. It will not happen.”According to media reports, the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) is accusing the leadership of CAN of corruption and abuse of office, claiming that the leadership collected N25 million from the Presidency during a visit to Buhari.In a memo, titled: ‘NCEF protests: Is NEC of CAN guilty of negligence?’ and signed by the Chairman, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, called on the National Executive Council, NEC, to investigate alleged high-handedness of the CAN President.According to the memo, NEC should immediately convene an emergency meeting to consider the issues raised and set up the process for investigation of CAN President Rev. (Dr.) Samson Olasupo and his suspension until the allegations have been investigated and he is cleared of wrongdoing.The memo urged the NEC to ensure that the investigation looks into the activities of other CAN officials on whose heads allegations of wrongdoing and misconduct hang.The Christian elders argued that it has the statutory right to “make its position public to Nigerian Christians and alert them that, if Christianity is destroyed in Nigeria or Christians continue to get slaughtered, the present NEC of CAN should be held responsible”.Ayokunle had dismissed the allegations.