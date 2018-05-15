President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a total of N10 billion for rebuilding villages and communities including farmlands that were attacked in Benue and other affected States.Vice President Yemi Osibanjo disclosed this at Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) in Abagena, near Makurdi Benue state .The Vice president is on two day officer visit to Makurdi.He said the President Muhammadu Buhari is much concerned that those displace should go back to camp immediately.He stated further that the government of Nigeria has a duty to protect the people and assured that Buhari’s led federal government will protect every Nigeria .” I want you to have hope and confidence and most importantly to also know that we are not doing you a favour by promising to provide you with security, a place to live and school for our children, it is your right as citizens of this country.” Osibanjo said.In his brief remark Governor Samuel Ortom commended President Buhari and Osibanjo for their concern over the plight of the displaced .