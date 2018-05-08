President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm seven nominees for the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This was contained in a letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.





Festus Keyamo, a lawyer who was recently appointed as the spokesman of President Buhari’s 2019 campaign, was among the nominees.





“In compliance with section 5 (4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Act 2006, it is my pleasure to forward to distinguished senate the under listed nominees for confirmation as chairman and members of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation. Their CVs are attached,” the letter read.





Others on the list are Olabode Akeem Mustapha (chairman, Ogun state), Garba Buba (Bauchi state), Bello Garba (Sokoto state), Joseph OJ Okalogu (Enugu state), Mustapha Adewale Mudashiru (Kwara state) and Adewale Adeleke (Ondo state).





In another letter, Buhari sought the confirmation of Ateru Garba Madami as the resident electoral commissioner (REC) representing Niger state.





“In accordance with the provision of section 154(1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I write to forward to the senate the name of Ateru Garba Madami for confirmation as a replacement for resident electoral commissioner representing Niger state. The CV of the nominee is attached herewith,” the letter read.





“It would be recalled that the senate had earlier rejected the initial nominee on the ground that he hails from the same local government area and senatorial district with a serving national commissioner.”