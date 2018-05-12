Osinbajo and Buhari

Osinbajo DID NOT speak when: 2 Catholic priests and 17 parishioners were killed by herdsmen in Benue

When 73 Benue people were mass murdered on New Year’s Day

When Leah Sheribu was not released because of her faith

When radicals killed evangelist Eunice Elisha When Eunice Agbahime was beheaded by fundamentalists in Kano, or When herdsmen killed a Catholic seminarian and 12 other people in Enugu

Recession

Herdsmen killing

Nepotism

Naira devaluation

Blame game

I now understand why #BringBackOurGirls cofounder, Aisha Yesufu, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the greatest disappointment in Buhari’s government of fake change.Come to think of it, President Buhari, whose school leaving certificate is in doubt, may be forgiven for his cluelessness. But can the same be said about Osinbajo, purportedly a PhD and Senior Advocate of Nigeria?In his book, The Divine Comedy, Dante Alighieri said: “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who in time of moral crisis preserve their neutrality.”Alighieri could have as well been writing about our Vice President. Osinbajo’s cluelessness and callousness have been legendary, but let me mention a few instances in which Nigerians have been heavily disappointed by Osinbajo’s silence at critical times in the nation’s history.The curious thing though is that if you dare speak against President Buhari and his fallacious government, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will SHOUT.He also attacks former President Jonathan and the Peoples Democratic Party as if they are the major reason why his party has underwhelmed Nigeria. ‪Even when radicals killed Eunice Elisha, a fellow Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, Osinbajo said NOTHING.Is it Leah Sheribu that he will now speak up for? Osinbajo is too busy reducing himself to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission’s spokesman to notice that under Buhari, the Nigerian Church is facing the worst attack in its history! In a 48-page report titled “Crushed but Not Defeated:The Impact of Persistent Violence on the Church in Northern Nigeria,” Open Doors, the non-profit group, revealed that 13,000 churches have been destroyed in the ongoing jihad by radicals in some parts of Nigeria.This statistic ought to have shocked Vice President Osinbajo out of his reverie, but it seems nothing can stop the Vice President’s hero worshipping of his fallen angel, Muhammadu Buhari. Osinbajo’s loyalty to Buhari would appear to be more total than his loyalty to Christ. Jesus told us to speak up for the weak and voiceless. Who can be as weak (in body, but not in faith) and voiceless as Leah Sheribu.Everyday Osinbajo keeps speaking in defense of Buhari. Why can’t he lend his voice to also speak up for Leah! Elsewhere, I have said that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, should remember what Mordechai told Esther. Let me paraphrase it for him: if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for Christians in Nigeria will arise from another place….And who knows but that you have come to your Aso Rock position for such a time as this? Buhari has defended his killer herdsmen kinsmen.He has come up with policies like Cattle Colony for them. He has placed them in all the sensitive positions in the security services. When will Osinbajo speak up for Christians? What shall it profit Osinbajo if he shall gain the whole Aso Rock and lose his soul? To show Nigerians the hypocrisy of Osinbajo, he keeps accusing the Jonathans of corruption, yet only this year, his own daughter, Lola Osinbajo, got married to Bola Shagaya’s son.This same Bola Shagaya was accused of corruption by the EFCC last year. This same Bola Shagaya’s account was frozen. Google it. Do not take my word for it. Have Nigerians heard anything about her case after the marriage of her son, Seun, to Lola Osinbajo? Officials of the Buhari government have taken their cue from both the President and his vice and have showed the most cluelessness.For instance, in Nigeria under Buhari, it is easier to count the days when herdsmen do not kill Nigerians than to count the days when they do. Killings are so rampant that the most profitable profession in Nigeria is fast becoming grave digging. Does the IGP care? He can’t even respect the Senate. His boss can’t even discipline him.When herdsmen killed 73 Benue people, Buhari implored Benue people to forgive and said “I ask you in the name of God to accommodate YOUR COUNTRYMEN.” Later on Buhari told the world that these herdsmen are foreigners from LIBYA and other places. So which is it? Are they our ‘COUNTRYMEN’ or FOREIGNERS? Or is Buhari CONFUSED? In fact, the summary of three years of Buhari is that he has made himself a BRAND AMBASSADOR for:Going further, Buhari’s solution to Nigeria’s economic challenge is:BLAME JonathanHis solution to Nigeria’s security challenge is:BLAME GaddafiThe administration’s solution to youth unemployment has been to:BLAME lazy Nigerian youthTherefore, Nigerians have devised a solution to their Buhari problem:BLAME Buhari with your PVC and send him #BacktoDaura!In fact, when you open a dictionary to check the meaning of BLAME GAME, you should see a picture of Buhari! That is why I was surprised when the Buhari administration banned codeine and tramadol in Nigeria.Why stop there? Why not go the whole hog? The APC has been a worse epidemic on our country than the codeine and tramadol abuse afflicting our youths. Did you hear of these drug abuse on such a large scale under the PDP? It is because people have lost hope. Instead of closing Emzor that provides jobs, Nigeria should close down APC that loses jobs. And between Buhari and our economy I honestly do not know who is more unhealthy. Both rely on foreigners to survive. Buhari depends on foreign doctors and our economy depends on foreign loans.Our President goes to London for medicine. His finance minister goes there to beg and borrow! Let me warn that with the resurgence of Ebola in DRC Congo, Nigerians should pray it does not get to Nigeria because unlike the previous government that acted fast to contain Ebola, if it comes now, this administration does not have the capacity to contain it. Their likely response will be to blame DRC or even Jonathan and the PDP. This is no joke.Remember that they blamed herdsmen on Gaddafi, and blamed their inability to initiate, start and finish any project in three years on Jonathan. Ebola does not respect propaganda. It will ravage Nigeria if it gets here under this regime that cannot accept responsibility for anything