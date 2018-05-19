BREAKING: Tunde Balogun emerges Lagos APC chairman 12:48 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Breaking News, Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Alhaji Tunde Balogun has emerged as the Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress. There was no election as the new state executives were chosen based on affirmation by the delegates. The Chairman of the state APC Congress committee, Senator Uche Ekwuenife, has earlier said there would be no voting. Share to:
