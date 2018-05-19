 BREAKING: Tunde Balogun emerges Lagos APC chairman | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » BREAKING: Tunde Balogun emerges Lagos APC chairman

12:48 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
Alhaji Tunde Balogun has emerged as the Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress.


There was no election as the new state executives were chosen based on affirmation by the delegates.

The Chairman of the state APC Congress committee, Senator Uche Ekwuenife, has earlier said there would be no voting.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top