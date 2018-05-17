Aggrieved soldiers stormed Rumukpakani police station in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Thursday over the death of one of their colleagues.

A resident revealed that a policeman opened fire on a soldier after a heated argument.





Two soldiers who lodged at a hotel in Rumukpakani were said to have gone in search of food in the community.





The soldiers were said to be in mufti and one of them had a gun on him. Some residents who could not ascertain his identity reportedly alerted the police.





“Some soldiers lodged in a hotel around Ada George Road. Two of them came outside to get food, and one was with a gun,” the resident said.

“When the police came, they asked the soldiers to follow them to their station but the soldiers refused and an argument broke out.





“One of the policemen opened fire on the soldier who died in the process and the other one ran back to inform his colleagues.”





More to follow…



