Shiite youths protesting the continued detention of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, have grounded the Federal Secretariat complex, Abuja, as they took over the roads in the area.The secretariat complex is a few metres from the National Assembly and the Presidential Villa.The youths, who were armed with stones, chased away a police team and overturned a traffic warden cabin on the road.They also reportedly injured the Federal Secretariat Divisional Police Crime officer in the face after he asked them to stop harassing motorists.Chanting “Free El-Zakyzaky,” the Shiite members dared the Police to engage and dislodge them.A team of policemen has just arrived to dislodge the angry youths.