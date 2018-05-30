BREAKING: Reps interior chairman, Adams Jagaba, dumps APC for PDP 12:45 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Adams Jagaba, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress. Jagaba, who is from Kaduna State, has just announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party on the floor of the House in Abuja. Members of the PDP caucus in the House are in jubilation mood right now. Details later… Share to:
