Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the new manager of Scottish Premiership club Rangers.“Rangers Football Club are delighted to confirm that Steven Gerrard has agreed to become the new manager of the Club,” Rangers announced on their official website on Friday.“The former Liverpool and England captain will join the club this summer on a four-year deal.”Gerrard, 37, who has been coaching the Liverpool youth team since his retirement from active football in 2016, said: “I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition.“I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this Club has achieved.”Rangers stated that details of the backroom staff who will join Gerrard at the Club will soon be announced.The club’s Chairman Dave King told the website: “We are delighted to confirm today that Steven Gerrard will become the next manager of Rangers.“From the very beginning, talks have been extremely positive and we believe that Steven is the right man to drive Rangers forward.“He was extremely impressive throughout our negotiations and we are convinced that he has the necessary knowledge and temperament to lead the Club to the success we all desire.“This a special day for our Club, our fans and for Steven.”