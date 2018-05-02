The police arraigned Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, before a magistrate court in Abuja, on Wednesday.





He was brought on a stretcher but journalists were prevented from going into the court premises.





A source revealed that Melaye was granted a N90 million bail. However, armed policemen have taken over the court, preventing vehicular and human movements.





There are reports that the police are planning to rearrest him.





Melaye landed in the hospital after he sustained injuries when he jumped out of a moving vehicle conveying him to a court in Kogi for a gun running case.





More to follow…