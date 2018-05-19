The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo state has finally split into two factions, we can authoritatively report.

The party is currently holding two separate state congresses in Ibadan, the state capital.





The two factions are the one loyal to the state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi popularly known as SENACO and the one loyal to a former Governor of the state, Alhaji Lam Adesina known as LAMISTS, now “Unity Forum.”





Recall that the two groups had last week held two parallel local government congresses due to the the lingering crisis that had rocked the party after its ward congresses were held.





The two congresses are being monitored by members of the 5-man APC national committee members from Abuja. Three members of the committee are in Adamasingba congress while two are in Oke-Ado congress.

The two parallel congresses are also having in attendance INEC officials, security agents and other stakeholders.





The two factions are currently holding parallel state congresses in two separate locations within the state capital.





While the one loyal to the state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi is currently at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba holding its own congress, the one loyal to the former Governor, Alhaji Lamidi Adesina, “Unity Forum” is currently at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium), Oke Ado holding its own congress.





Present at the Adamasingba Stadium for the group loyal to the state Governor are the state Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, Commissioners for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela among others.





Our correspondent who is currently monitoring the two congresses reports that the members of the Unity Forum currently at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Oke Ado include Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, governorship aspirants; Dr. Kola Balogun and Professor Adeolu Akande; members of the of the House of Representatives Hon. Adedapo Lam Adesina (Ibadan North East/ Ibadan South East) ; Hon. Sunbo Olugbemi (Oluyole), Hon. Taiwo Akintola (Egbeda/ Ona Ara), Hon. Sunday Adepoju (Ido/Ibarapa East), Hon. Abiodun Olasupo ( Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa); Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi (Ogbomoso North/ Ogbomoso South/ Orire) and Hon. Bosun Oladele (Irepo/ Olorunsogo/ Orelope); and Hon. Gbenga Ojoawo (Ibarapa North/Ibarapa Central.





Others presently at the Oke Ado congress of Unity Forum include members of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Olusegun Olaleye; Hon. Bolaji Badmus; Hon. Abdulganiy Oseni; Deputy Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr. Olawale Sadare; Financial Secretary Alhaji Kayode Adanla; former SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Busari Adebisi; Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle; former Chief Whip, Hon. Adigun Hammed among others.





Others are Secretary of the Unity Forum Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; Hon. Rafiu Akanni; Hon. Fatal Salam; Alhaji Bolaji Kareem; Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi; former Commissioner for Works, Dr. Yunus Akintunde; former Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Rasak Gbadegesin among others.





Secretary of the Unity Forum, Dr. Olatunbosun in a brief interview with journalists informed that the group decided to confront Governor Ajimobi after exhausting all internal mechanism to check impunity by the governor.





Olatunbosun said, ” We have put up all the internal mechanism to check his impunity. He has been using Oyo state resources to ensure that he has his ways but this time around, he wont have his way.





“This Governor himself attested to the fact that when he appealed to the committee members to extend the deadline to enable his candidates to purchase the forms, it was the committee that said no”.



