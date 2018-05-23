Tension enveloped the Ondo House of Assembly yesterday as members exchanged blows over alleged directive by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu that the impeached deputy speaker lroju Ogundeji be reinstated immediately.Consequently, top security chiefs in the state raced to the assembly to calm the lawmakers who engaged themselves in a shouting match on the corridor close to the speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun office.The state police commissioner Gbenga Adeyanju and that of the DSS and others security chiefs led a team of security officers to restore peace in the assembly.The state party chairman Ade Adetimehin was also at the assembly to placated the lawmakers.Vanguard gathered that the shouting match followed the alleged directive by the governor that the impeached deputy speaker be reinstated.The directive reportedly divided the lawmakers.About 12 of the lawmakers were. reportedly ready to reverse the impeachment while 14 insisted that the deputy speaker remained impeached.Vanguard was informed that the governor met with the lawmakers on Tuesday on the need not to heat up the polity.He was alleged to have asked the Speaker to talk to other members to reinstate the sacked deputy speaker.Other members reportedly threatened that the speaker would also be impeached if the directive of the governor was carried out.They asked that to give the impeached lawmaker soft landing he should resign instead while his impeachment would be converted to resignation.More security personnel have been drafted to the Ondo State House of Assembly.Party leaders are still meeting with the aggrieved lawmakers as at the time of filling in this report.