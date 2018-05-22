The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Iroju Ogundeji, has been impeached.

Ogundeji was impeached during the plenary session of the Assembly on Tuesday.





The now-former Deputy Speaker represents Odigbo Constituency II in the Assembly and is also a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





He was removed after 18 out of 26 lawmakers signed for his removal and the signatures were received by the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, during the session.





Ogundeji was among the 18 lawmakers who defected to the ruling party from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, shortly after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu took over the power in the state in February 2017.





Following the impeachment, he was immediately replaced by Bimbo Fajolu, who represents Ile Oluji /Oke Igbo state constituency.