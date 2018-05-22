The lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is currently appearing before the joint Senate and House of Representatives ad hoc committee set up to investigate the invasion and mace snatching at the Senate chamber on April 18, 2018.Omo-Agege had taken the National Assembly to court to stop the investigation. He made this known to our correspondent on Monday.The committee had, last week, invited senators Omo-Agege and Ali Ndume over their alleged roles in the attack on the Senate.Chairman of the committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, while announcing the summons last Tuesday, had noted that testimonies given by various security personnel at the National Assembly Complex before the panel had implicated Omo-Agege and Ndume.The panel had, however, shifted the investigative hearing to Tuesday following an extended session held by the Senate last Wednesday for consideration and passage of the 2018 Appropriation Bill.Both chambers of the National Assembly had also skipped plenary last Thursday to allow members of the All Progressives Congress attend to the state congresses held by the party last Saturday.Ndume had confirmed receipt of the invitation when contacted by our correspondent last Wednesday and said the sitting had been shifted to Tuesday (today).He had, however, declined further comments on it.Omo-Agege had said he would appear before the panel, although he had taken the legal step to stop the probe.