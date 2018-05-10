Babafemi Ojudu, an adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, has withdrawn from the Ekiti state governorship race.
Ojudu was one of the aspirants in the inconclusive All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state.
He announced his withdrawal during a press conference on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.
More to follow…
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.