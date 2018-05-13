Fayemi polled a total of 941 votes to beat former Governor Segun Oni and 31 other aspirants in the rescheduled primary election held under a very right security.Although Fayemi has not been declared the winner of the contest officially, the 18 first aspirants polled 413 votes while Fayemi alone scored 941 out of the 2337 delegates accredited to vote in the exercise.The remaining 983 votes if shared among the 14 aspirants has made Fayemi unassailable in the race.Read also: List of killings by Senate mischievous, heinous – PoliceThere were no delegates left inside the hall where the primary was held as they had been compelled by security agents to leave immediately after casting their ballots.There is no protest from any of the 33 governorship aspirants in the auditorium yet unlike what happened during the botched first primary election.Some of the aspirants such as Biodun Amudipe and Patrick Adekunle did not score a single vote while Senator Ayo Arise; Bamidele Olumilua’s son, Muyiwa polled two votes and Opeyemi Bamidele scored eight votes.With his victory, Fayemi, who was governor in the state between October 16, 2010, and 2014 will now face the incumbent Deputy Governor Kolapo Olusola, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and heavily supported by Governor Ayodele Fayose in the election on July 14.