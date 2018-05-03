 BREAKING: Melaye arrives Lokoja court in police ambulance | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » BREAKING: Melaye arrives Lokoja court in police ambulance

10:21 AM 0 ,
A+ A-
The embattled Senator Dino Melaye was on Thursday morning brought into the Lokoja Senior Magistrates’ court, 2,  on a stretcher.


He was brought in a Toyota Hiace police ambulance bus with registration number NPF2214D.

Journalists who had laid siege to the courtroom were asked to step out for security screening.

Details later...

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top