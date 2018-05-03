BREAKING: Melaye arrives Lokoja court in police ambulance 10:21 AM kalejaye abayomi 0 Breaking News, Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The embattled Senator Dino Melaye was on Thursday morning brought into the Lokoja Senior Magistrates’ court, 2, on a stretcher. He was brought in a Toyota Hiace police ambulance bus with registration number NPF2214D. Journalists who had laid siege to the courtroom were asked to step out for security screening. Details later... Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.